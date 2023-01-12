Accused had children in van when he rammed six Garda cars in Cork rampage

A 35-year-old man accused of ramming Garda cars in Cork when his partner and six children were in his van during a long rampage asked for the case to be struck out because of the absence of directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court on Thursday that the DPP had yet to give directions in the case.

The accused man appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court and he was represented in court by solicitor Frank Buttimer who asked for the case to be struck out because the accused had been in custody for the past four months awaiting DPP directions.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant had been refused bail at the district court and in his appeal for bail at the High Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was not acceding to the application to strike out the case but he added: “I want an explanation on the next occasion for why directions are not before the court.”

As the case was adjourned for a fortnight the defendant said by video link: “Ok, thanks judge.”

The Cork man is charged following the investigation of a protracted incident involving the ramming of six Garda cars by a van that was carrying six young children and his partner.

Alleged breach of protection order

The accused cannot be identified for legal reasons as one of the charges relates to the alleged breach of a protection order under the Domestic Violence Act during the alleged ‘rampage’ of driving.

Garda Paul Dromey testified previous that after 9pm on Wednesday, September 28, units of An Garda Síochána from Cork city, including the Armed Response Unit (ARU), went to Mahon Point and observed the van travelling on the dual-carriageway, exiting the Mahon Point shopping centre. Blue lights and siren were activated by the ARU but the driver failed to stop.

“In the front passenger seat, a woman appeared to be struggling and calling for help holding an infant in her arms. The vehicle rammed the Armed Support Unit car.

“Gardaí tried to extricate the male driver but he rammed the Armed Support Unit again. The van proceeded at speed to the slip road, going the wrong way down the slip road. Two other Garda vehicles tried to stop it but the van rammed these two vehicles as well,” Garda Dromey said.

The van was driven towards Ringaskiddy but turned back at Shanbally towards Cork City going the wrong way around a roundabout against oncoming traffic.

Use of stinger to stop the vehicle

It was only with the use of a stinger vehicle-disabling device that that van was eventually stopped at Carr’s Hill, after ramming a total of six Garda vehicles during what Garda Dromey described as a rampage.

“Six children — aged between five months and 10 years — with the mother were all extremely traumatised,” Garda Dromey testified.

“As a result of this rampage, six Garda units were damaged, and two members of An Garda Síochána were taken to hospital.”

Charges against the accused include false imprisonment of his partner at Carr’s Hill, refusing to provide a specimen under the Road Traffic Act, and breach of a protection order by putting his partner in fear that she and the children would be killed.

He is also charged with three counts of dangerous driving at N40 South Ring Road, at N28 Shanbally and at Carr’s Hill, Carrigaline, and damaging three patrol cars.