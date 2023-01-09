Drunk Corkman who threatened to burn gardaí and their bikes avoids jail

Two gardaí on mountain bike patrol in Cork City centre were threatened by a drunken man standing out in the middle of the road that he would burn gardaí and their bikes.

Denis Scuffins, of 59 Noonan Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening words or behaviour and being drunk to the extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month suspended jail term on the 47-year-old on the threatening charge and imposed a €100 fine on him for being drunk and a danger.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the case related to an incident at about 11pm on March 25, 2022, when Garda Enda Cotter and Garda Xiao Ma were on mountain bike patrol on Washington Street.

“The defendant was walking up Washington Street holding a can of beer shouting some form of song loudly. When gardaí approached him he did not want to provide details other than that he lived on Noonan Road.

“He was intoxicated at the time. He walked away from gardaí on to the road and stood in the middle of the road obstructing traffic and he began shouting again, but this time at gardaí.

“He threatened that he would burn gardaí and their bikes. He was removed from the scene and arrested,” Sgt Davis said.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the accused had significant psychiatric issues and there was a letter in court from the defendant’s GP about his background.

“He was off his medication at the time — he was not compliant with his medication regime. He presents as quite a polite man today. He is very sorry for speaking to the gardaí in that way. He is doing well.”

Judge Kelleher told Denis Scuffins he was putting himself at risk of prison by his own behaviour.