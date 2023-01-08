Man attempted to rob barber's on same day he stole from taxi driver

A 27-year-old Cork man has confessed to carrying out a robbery from a taxi driver and an attempted robbery at a barber's on the same day.

Jamie O’Brien, of 23 Meadow Hill, The Meadows, Hollyhill, pleaded guilty to both charges at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, indicated when the case was called that the accused wanted to sign pleas of guilty in the district court.

Once this was done, Judge Olann Kelleher sent O’Brien’s case forward for sentencing at the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on January 30.

Garda Joe O’Reilly arrested O’Brien recently and charged him that on February 9 last he went to Murphy’s barber on 27 Shandon Street and attempted to carry out a robbery.

He was also charged with robbery of €20 to €30 in loose change from a taxi driver at Boyce’s Street, Gurranabraher, on the same day.

Finally, he was charged with being in possession of a knife at Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, the following day, February 10.

He pleaded guilty to all counts against him.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail at the initial hearing. The accused remains on this bail now.

Bail conditions require him to sign daily at Gurranabraher Garda Station, keep a nightly 10pm-6am curfew at Meadow Hill, provide a working mobile number to gardaí, and not to apply for a passport.