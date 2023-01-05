Woman with 217 previous convictions jailed for repeatedly punching two Cork shop workers

A woman who assaulted two men working at a Spar shop by punching them repeatedly has been jailed for five months.

Judge Olann Kelleher made 34-year-old Margaret Deasy’s latest sentence consecutive to a nine-month sentence she was given in November for another incident where she smashed a bottle of whiskey on the floor of a supermarket where she was barred.

The most recent incident relating to the assaults on two men working at Spar on MacCurtain Street, Cork, occurred when the accused took items from shelves, placed them in her bag without paying and then refused to put them back.

“She would not put the items back on the shelves when asked. She was previously barred from the premises. She punched the two men with her fists a number of times.

“She has 217 previous convictions, including 11 for assault, one for assault causing harm, and 158 for theft,” Sgt Davis said.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan, said: “One thing the higher courts note is that the acceptance of culpability by an accused person benefits the victim. Also in this case, both victims were male as opposed to a frail person or a female.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would not be taking the latter part of the defence submission into consideration in imposing sentence.

Mr Cuddigan said: “She herself has not had the easiest passage through life.”

He added she had her own addiction difficulties. The solicitor said as soon as she came before the court she indicated pleas of guilty.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of five months for the assaults and made the sentence consecutive to the nine months imposed in November.

Margaret Deasy of Cork Simon Community appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.