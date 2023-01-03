Six men due in court over stabbing at Killarney direct provision centre

Emergency Services at the scene at Hotel Killarney where four people were injured. Photo: Padraig Healy

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 09:02
David Kent

Six men have been charged over a public order incident at a direct provision centre in Killarney in Kerry.

Investigations are ongoing into a violent incident at Hotel Killarney, a large hotel turned direct provision centre, in which a number of people received knife wounds on Sunday evening.

Four men were hospitalised after the incident. 

Two of those stabbed were taken to Cork University Hospital and two others to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee. A number of minor injuries were attended to at the scene.

Two men were initially arrested over the incident, with four more men arrested yesterday.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday morning that all six men have since been charged in relation to the incident. 

They are expected to appear before a sitting of Killarney District Court at 10.30am today.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing into the incident.

Confusion, uncertainty, and fear following Hotel Killarney violence

