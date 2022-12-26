Two in custody as Christmas Day rampage leaves man in serious condition in hospital

Two men have been arrested after a tractor was stolen and an attempted car-jacking during a Christmas Day rampage which has left one man injured and another in serious condition.

Gardaí say they are investigating three separate incidents in the Paulstown area of Kilkenny that occurred between 8pm and 11pm on Sunday evening, but it’s believed that all three are connected.

They have this evening issued an appeal for witnesses to any of the three incidents to contact them.

The alarm was first raised when gardaí received a report about the unauthorised taking of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown at approximately 8pm on Sunday evening.

The tractor was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision a short time later.

In a second incident some time later but also in the Ballygurteen area, a man aged in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted unauthorised taking of a car.

The man was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment for what gardaí described as non-life threatening injuries.

However, in a third incident, also in the Ballygurteen area some time later, a man in his 60s was discovered unconscious on the side of a road. He has suffered serious head injuries.

This man was also taken to St Luke's Hospital where his injuries were this evening described as serious.

Gardaí launched a major investigation into the series of incidents and in a coordinated operation on Monday afternoon, two men, both aged in their early 30s, were arrested for questioning about all three incidents.

They are being detained at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 where they can be held for up to 24-hours.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

They have issued a general appeal this evening for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

They have issued a specific appeal to any road users who were in the Ballygurteen/Paulstown area of Kilkenny between 8pm and 11pm on Christmas Day and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.