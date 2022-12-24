Woman injured in Wicklow burglary as suspects flee with cash and jewellery

A woman in her 40s was injured following an aggravated burglary at a house in Wicklow.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred in Greystones on Friday evening.

At approximately 6:30pm, a number of males entered the property and demanded cash.

The suspected offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash and jewellery.

The woman was injured during the incident. She did not require medical attention and her injuries are non-life threatening.

Gardaí in Bray are appealing to anyone who was in the Killincarrig area of Greystones between 6pm and 7pm last night to contact them.

They are particularly keen for any road users who may have camera footage from this area at the time to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A Garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.