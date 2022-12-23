Gardaí investigating serious assault of woman, 30s, in Clonmel

The incident occurred at Cashel Street Carpark in Clonmel in the early hours of Sunday, December 18
Gardaí investigating serious assault of woman, 30s, in Clonmel

Any person who was in the area at the time and has any information has been asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 20:54
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information on a serious assault of a woman in Tipperary last weekend. 

The incident occurred at Cashel Street carpark in Clonmel in the early hours of Sunday, December 18. 

The victim, a woman, in her 30s, sustained serious injuries in the assault. 

Investigating gardaí say they are keen to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Emmet Street, or any person who was in Cashel street carpark between 2:25am and 3:00am on the night in question.

Any person who was in the area at the time and has any information has been asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Two teens arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Kildare Two teens arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Kildare
FILE PHOTO: Signage and logo are seen on an AIB bank building in Galway Man accused of raiding banks with 'this is a robbery' note to face trial
Conor McGregor court case Judge dismisses case against Conor McGregor, ruling tweets are part of MMA trash talk
Gardai
Mental health stock

Woman tells court ex strangled her and threatened to 'end' her life in front of kids

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s