Gardaí investigating serious assault of woman, 30s, in Clonmel

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information on a serious assault of a woman in Tipperary last weekend.
The incident occurred at Cashel Street carpark in Clonmel in the early hours of Sunday, December 18.
The victim, a woman, in her 30s, sustained serious injuries in the assault.
Investigating gardaí say they are keen to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Emmet Street, or any person who was in Cashel street carpark between 2:25am and 3:00am on the night in question.
Any person who was in the area at the time and has any information has been asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.