Gardaí say Limerick brothers accused of involvement in violent brawl a 'danger to community'

Two Limerick brothers, who gardai alleged are a danger to the wider community, were refused bail after being charged in connection with a mass brawl in which a man was left fighting for his life in hospital.

Michael Harty, (27), from Deel Manor, Askeaton, and Danny Harty Jr, (22) from Geitne Close, Askeaton, were each charged with one count of “violent disorder”, contrary to Section 15 of the Public Order Act.

Gardaí alleged during separate bail hearings for both men at a special sitting of Limerick District Court, that Danny Harty Jr was “ejected” from the Dara’s Horse pub, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, last Wednesday night after he was involved in a dispute inside the bar.

Gardaí said Danny Harty Jr contacted his co-accused brother who, along with their father, Danny Harty Sr, and another male, arrived at the scene in a white Volkswagen Passat.

Detective Garda Fiona Reidy gave evidence that a group of males exited the pub after Danny Harty Jr and that a “high-speed car chase” ensued through the village involving the two accused and others.

Detective Reidy said gardaí harvested CCTV camera footage which showed a white Volkswagen Passat allegedly carrying the men being rammed from behind by a white Nissan Qashqai and a silver Nissan Qashqai.

Long-running feud

She said “weapons were produced and a mass brawl ensued”.

She said the Harty family was involved in a long running feud with the Byrne family.

Detective Reidy claimed that the accused, Danny Harty Jr, was seen running from a car at the scene and kicking a man Adrian Byrne “in the head and while he was on the ground”.

Detective Reidy said that from follow-up enquiries, gardaí learned that Adrian Byrne, along with his brother Douglas Byrne, presented with serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick on the same night.

She said Adrian Byrne collapsed at UHL and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a bleed on his brain and that he was in an “unstable critical condition in a High Dependency Unit at CUH”.

Detective Reidy said gardaí believed that if Michael Harty or Danny Harty Jr were granted bail they would “commit serious offences”, that witnesses would be “intimidated” and there would be “further escalation in a long standing feud between the Harty and Byrne family”.

Detective Reidy told the court that gardaí believed if either of the accused were released on bail there would be “serious damage caused to property and persons involved in this feud which also may result in loss of life”.

Detective Reidy said that another man, not named in court, was admitted to UHL with “slash wounds” to his head, and a further ramming of entrance gates of a property in Shannon, Co Clare, occurred on the same night, which gardaí suspect is linked to the ramming in Patrickswell.

Objections to bail

In her objections to bail, Detective Reidy said that gardaí believe that both Michael Harty and Danny Harty Jr are “a danger to the community at large”.

Solicitor, Tom Kiely, representing the accused brothers, said his client’s instructions were that they were “set upon” by a large group in Patrickswell on the night in question.

Judge Alec Gabbett said he was “satisfied” to refuse bail for both accused men in order to “prevent the commission of further serious offences”.

Both accused were granted free legal aid and remanded in custody to appear via video link before a special sitting of Limerick District court on December 29.