'I dare you to try and stop me', woman with €1,800 worth of stolen clothes told Cork shop manager

A young woman who piled up a stack of clothes worth over €1,800 in her arms at the Saville store in Cork barged past the shop manager saying, “I dare you to try and stop me”.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the stolen property was never recovered by the store on Oliver Plunkett St in Cork.

The theft was carried out on August 18 and now at Cork District Court, Glenda Fray, 36, has pleaded guilty to the shoplifting and to several other similar offences at stores in Cork City. Sergeant Davis said her previous convictions included three counts of burglary and 37 for theft.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said when he went through the prosecution evidence about the most serious theft — at Saville: “Even she was taken aback at that and the theft of over €1,800 worth of property. But it is what it is. She was in the company of two men who were not arrested.”

Mr Buttimer said two days before this incident, Glenda Fray was the victim of a stabbing.

On October 21, the same defendant, Glenda Fray, was drunk and a danger to herself or others on Oliver Plunkett St. On that same day, she stole Nike clothing worth €80 from Elverys Sports on Maylor St. And there were other shoplifting incidents at Penneys around this time.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “She comes before the court with 83 previous convictions including 37 for theft and three for burglary. And now she has these thefts today.

The judge said in respect of the most serious incident, Glenda Fray had been blatant in challenging the member of staff at Saville.

Judge Kelleher imposed a total sentence of nine months on the accused.