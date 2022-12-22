'Large number of statements outstanding' in Tallaght siblings murder case

Prosecutors must obtain "a large number of outstanding statements" for the book of evidence of a man awaiting trial for murdering his two sisters and brother in Tallaght.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4.

Gardaí from Tallaght Garda Station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to effect an arrest.

They charged Andy Cash, 24, also from Rossfield Avenue, with the three murders, and he was remanded in custody by a late special sitting of the district court on September 5.

An order was made for him to have a psychological assessment in prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court. But the State must first complete a book of evidence and serve it on him before a trial order is granted.

The accused appeared again at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday via video link. Dressed in a red top and grey tracksuit, he spoke up to give his name.

A State solicitor told Judge John Brennan that the book of evidence was not ready yet. Progress was being made, but "there are a large number of outstanding statements", he said.

Defence counsel Eloise Flynn explained to Mr Cash that it would be a "big book of evidence" and the prosecution needed more time.

Asked to consent to a two or four-week adjournment, he replied: "Four weeks, please."

Judge Brennan noted progress is being made and remanded the accused in continuing custody to appear again on January 19.

Mr Cash said "thank you" at the end of the procedural hearing.

During his first hearing, Garda Rob Whitty gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution. He said he charged the accused with three counts of murder.

"His reply to the charge after caution was 'no comment' to each charge, and he was handed a true copy of each charge sheet," Garda Whitty said.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case, which requires a High Court application.