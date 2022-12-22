Man claiming he was denied access to his children threatened to burn family home

A 29-year-old man who felt he was being denied access to his children arrived at his ex-partner’s house at around three o’clock in the morning banging on the door. He later made a video of himself on social media threatening to burn down the house with them in it.

This was the threat made by a man whose case was dealt with at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court where the accused confessed to making the threat and breaching a protection order by putting his ex-partner in fear on the occasion.

Garda Chloe Smith testified that at the height of the incident the accused man shouted: “I am going to burn the whole lot of ye. Ye are all going to burn up in flames. I am going to burn the fucking house down. I want them all blown up.”

Victim impact statement

Judge Marian O’Leary adjourned sentencing at Cork District Court to allow time for the preparation of a victim impact statement by his ex-partner.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said of the accused man: “He co-operated fully. There was a lot of friction over not being able to get access to his children. He accepts the relationship with his ex-partner is over. There has been no difficulty since. He is no longer in the house. He is going through the family courts in respect of access.”

Sentencing was adjourned until March 7, 2023, to allow time for the preparation of a victim impact statement.

The early hours incident occurred on May 21. Garda Smith said that when she and her colleagues arrived the complainant came straight over to them to get out of the house.

The accused accepted that there was a protection order in place at the time and that at the moment there is a safety order which his former partner has against him.

Judge O’Leary remanded the defendant on continuing bail for sentencing in March.

The parties cannot be identified as it relates to a breach under the Domestic Violence Act and such cases are dealt with at in camera hearings.