Arrest after man armed with knife tries to hijack vehicles

(Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 20:28
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested after a report that a suspect armed with a knife was trying to hijack vehicles in Dunmurry, Co Antrim.

The 28-year-old was detained by police in the Seymour Hill area of Belfast on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man with a knife attempting to hijack a number of vehicles in the area shortly after 6.05pm.

“Officers attended and located the man, before arresting him on suspicion of attempted hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“We believe there may be a number of items belonging to the man discarded in the area, and so would ask anyone in the area who finds anything suspicious to contact police.

“There were also a number of people in the area at the time and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1639 20/12/22.”

