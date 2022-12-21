Cannabis worth €1k found in car after man fleeing gardaí crashes into house wall, court told

A young man sped away from gardaí until he crashed through the front wall of a house and it was alleged that over €1,000 worth of cannabis was found in the Opel Astra.

Garda Damien Cremin arrested Jamie Walsh, of 35 Killeens Place, Farranree, Cork, and charged him with having cannabis for his own use, having it for sale or supply to others, and driving a car without insurance at Fairfield Avenue, Cork, on Monday December 19.

Judge Marian O’Leary decided to remand the accused in custody with consent to bail in his own bond of €1,500, of which €750 has to be lodged.

Other conditions require him to abide by a nightly curfew to be home from 10pm until 7am, sign on daily at Gurranabraher Garda Station and be contactable by gardaí on his mobile phone, and remain drug-free in public.

Garda Cremin had objected to bail because of the seriousness of the allegations.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, asked for the case to be adjourned firstly until December 21 at Cork District Court.

Garda Cremin said gardaí were alerted to the Opel Astra at Fairfield Drive at 9.30pm on Monday night.

The car took off at speed to Fairfield Avenue where it collided with the front garden wall of a house, Garda Cremin alleged.

The accused was arrested at the scene, following the alleged seizure of cannabis worth over €1,000.

No charge was brought yet in respect of the alleged criminal damage to the wall of the property.

Inspector Ray Dunne put it to the 27-year-old that by his own admission he had a chronic issue with cannabis and asked him how he was going to deal with this if granted bail.

Walsh replied: "After last night, I don’t want to smoke cannabis again."