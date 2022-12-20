Corkman says his 'rights are being violated' over court's failure to supply Irish translator

A Cork man claimed his constitutional rights to have matters against him in court dealt with through Irish were being violated and claimed if he was Polish he would be guaranteed a translator.

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, 60, of Upper Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork, insisted in Courtroom 3 at Cork District Court that all matters against him should be dealt with through his native language and at the very least there should be an Irish translator available for every procedural hearing.

Judge Marian O’Leary said the matter before the court was not for hearing but to have it adjourned to a date when it might be heard. She said the hearing of the case would be in Irish before a judge who was fluent in Irish.

Judge O’Leary said she was not fluent in Irish so Tuesday’s procedural matter could not be dealt with in Irish. Mr Ó Cadhla said he would “make an exception” and address the court in English on this occasion.

'Outrage against justice'

But he said: “I am being forced to do this. I am being denied the right to interact with the courts in Irish. By right, all these cases should be struck out. This is a denial of justice and my constitutional rights. This is an absolute outrage against justice. My rights are being violated.”

He said the cases against him were trivial and vexatious and should never have been brought. And he said there was also a delay in dealing with the cases which dated back to dates, including April 2021.

Inspector Ray Dunne said: “Mr Ó Cadhla brought all matters to the High Court for judicial review.”

He added the High Court indicated the district court could not deal with the cases until the judicial review had been determined by the High Court in January.

The cases before Cork District Court were adjourned until February 20 for mention to fix a date for hearing and Mr Ó Cadhla’s attendance was excused on that date.

The defendant said there should have been an Irish translator present, adding: “If I was a Polish man they would have a Polish translator. Is the court going to stand up for my constitutional right? This is the law of the land. I would hope the State would live up to its obligation to do that.”

Judge O’Leary said, “You will certainly get a hearing in Irish [when the matters are eventually listed for trial].”

The defendant said: “I am entitled to all my applications to be dealt with in Irish. It is a laughing stock if it wasn’t so serious.”

One of the charges relates to April 1, 2021, at St Patrick’s Bridge, Cork, where it was stated that having been directed by Sergeant Brendan Corry to take steps to ensure compliance with a regulation under the Health Act, he failed to comply.

The alleged breach is under emergency legislation related to the coronavirus pandemic.