Man, 57, recalls rugby-playing days but fails to tackle jail term for trespassing in Cork

A 57-year-old English man on trial for trespassing called Judge Olann Kelleher a very fair man and recalled his rugby-playing days during the case but he changed his tune when he got a three-month jail term saying: “You were better on the pitch than you are off it.”

There was laughter in Cork District Court when Timothy Hadfield – who now opts to call himself “No Name” – made the quip at the end of the case where he appeared by video link from Cork Prison. The laughter came not least from the judge himself who must have recognised immediately that this was an exchange that would end up on the ‘highlights reel’.

Hadfield’s address was previously given as The Cottage, Coomkeane, Durrus, County Cork. He spoke a lot from Cork Prison during the case even though he was represented in court by defence solicitor, Eddie Burke.

He made frequent interruptions and early in the case he told the judge that he was aware the judge used to play rugby. At another point he said to the judge: “You are a very fair man, Mr Kelleher.”

When Sergeant John Kelleher, who prosecuted the case, called evidence of the accused trespassing at a house in Cork city, the defendant said: “It’s rubbish. I built the bloody building – five storeys, I refurbished it.”

Evidence was given by Garda Maciej Cybulski that on September 8 at Summerhill North, gardaí received a report about a man trespassing at a house.

The middle-aged owner admitted that the defendant had previously done some work at the house but she said he had no permission to enter the house that evening and no permission to sleep on the sofa in an intoxicated condition where she found him.

She said she told him to leave and he wouldn’t so she called gardaí. He later said he let himself in by the backdoor.

Regarding his prosecution for trespassing, the accused complained about Mayfield garda station prosecuting him. He declared:

Mayfield! Bloody Mayfield!

Judge Kelleher said: “This was a very frightening experience for the owner of the house.” Mr Burke, solicitor, said: “In her own words, she was flabbergasted, she said she was never frightened.”

At this stage, the defendant asked: “Could you provide me with some kind of ID that would allow me to travel and perhaps a credit card as well?” Judge Kelleher then imposed the sentence of three months after convicting the accused.

The accused then commented: “Rubbish. You rotten sods. Are you happy with that, Mr Kelleher?” However, he changed tack and said, “Have a happy Christmas.” And then he left with the parting shot: “You were better on the pitch than you are off it.”