Mr Lovell, 58, was shot a number of times at close range while in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area shortly after 6pm on December 1.
Man and woman arrested over murder of Mark Lovell

Mark Lovell who was shot a number of times at close range, outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry. Picture: Police Service of Northern Ireland/PA

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 17:11
Rebecca Black, PA

A man and a woman have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell.

The woman, aged 42, and a man, aged 49, were arrested in the Newry area on suspicion of murder.

They were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police have also reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Mr Lovell, 58, was shot a number of times at close range while in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area shortly after 6pm on December 1.

Police said he may have been murdered as part of a cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

The Crimestoppers charity, which is independent of the police, is offering a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

