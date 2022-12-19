Cork woman with 156 theft convictions smashed bottle of whiskey in supermarket

Accused jailed on charges of shoplifting and causing criminal damage
Cork woman with 156 theft convictions smashed bottle of whiskey in supermarket

Judge activated a three-month suspended sentence that had been hanging over the accused, Margaret Deasy of Cork Simon Community. He also imposed an overall sentence of nine months to run concurrently on the charges of shoplifting and causing criminal damage.

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 19:30
Liam Heylin

A 34-year-old Cork woman has clocked up 156 theft convictions and now she has been jailed for nine months for more shoplifting and for smashing a bottle of whiskey in a supermarket where she was barred.

Judge Olann Kelleher activated a three-month suspended sentence that had been hanging over the accused, Margaret Deasy of Cork Simon Community. He also imposed an overall sentence of nine months to run concurrently on the charges of shoplifting and causing criminal damage.

On December 7, she entered Daybreak on Anglesea Street and stole soft drinks valued at €5.50.

She went back one week later and stole €5.90 worth of grocery items.

In an earlier incident, she caused criminal damage at Tesco on Paul St, Cork, on November 29.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “She entered the store where she was banned. When asked to leave from the alcohol aisle she knocked a bottle of Jameson whiskey to the floor, smashing it. She left the shop without paying for the damages. The bottle of whiskey cost €22.10.” 

Sgt Lyons said Margaret Deasy had a total of 214 previous convictions, including 156 counts of theft and four for causing criminal damage.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said: “She has her own addiction difficulties. In mitigation, as soon as she came before the court she indicated pleas of guilty — she freely admitted she committed the offences.

The same woman has pleaded guilty to two recent charges of assault. The circumstances of those offences were not outlined as sentencing had to be put back in relation to those to allow time for victim impact statements. 

It is anticipated she will be sentenced on those counts on a date to be set in January.

Judge Kelleher agreed to a request by Mr Cuddigan to backdate the sentence for assault to allow for the time spent in custody.

More in this section

Newry murder Man and woman arrested over murder of Mark Lovell
Laganside court New start date to be set for Fergal McCusker inquest
(FILES) This file picture taken on Octob Cork cannabis dealer had served two years in Dutch prison 
#CourtsPlace: Cork
Cork woman with 156 theft convictions smashed bottle of whiskey in supermarket

Doctor at Kerry hospital tried to hug and kiss patient after inappropriate breast exam

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.276 s