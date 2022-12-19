Doctor at Kerry hospital tried to hug and kiss patient after inappropriate breast exam

A doctor who embraced and attempted to kiss a patient after an inappropriate breast examination has been suspended from the medical register for six months by the High Court.

Dr Kamal Hassan Sadek Jauoda was working at University Hospital Kerry at the time in 2018 but the High Court heard he now lives in the UK.

High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville was told a Medical Council Fitness to Practise Committee heard from the female patient involved that she had been referred to Dr Jauoda in relation to left side pain and mentioned she previously had a benign tumour removed from her left breast.

The woman complained the doctor grabbed both her breasts and took one up roughly during a breast examination. She also alleged that after the examination the doctor attempted to kiss her on both cheeks and embraced her.

A complaint on the matter was brought to the Medical Council by the hospital manager.

The Fitness to Practise Committee of the Medical Council which heard evidence over two days found the breast examination had been carried out in a manner that was inappropriate and not according to clinical practice.

It was also found proven as fact that the doctor had embraced the woman and attempted to kiss her. The doctor on those grounds was found to be guilty of professional misconduct and poor professional performance.

Another allegation that the breast examination was sexually motivated was found not to be proven, the High Court heard.

The Fitness to Practise Committee found the breast examination was carried out in a “wholly unacceptable way” and that hugging and kissing the patient goodbye was inappropriate.

A three months' suspension from the register was recommended but this was later increased to six months with eight attachments to any future registration on behalf of Dr Jauoda, including that he not carry out a physical examination of a female patient without a chaperone being present.

The court heard Dr Jauoda consented to the sanction proposed to the High Court.

Mr Justice David Barniville confirmed Dr Jauoda’s suspension from the medical register for six months along with the attachments on future registration.