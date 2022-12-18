Man charged after €94,400 in cash seized in Dublin 

A man has been charged after €94,400 in cash was seized in the Dublin 11 area on Saturday.
The items were found following a search of a residence in Finglas on Saturday evening.
The operation was conducted by Gardaí in Finglas attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit along with several uniform units.
Separate bundles of cash were discovered throughout the location.
A small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized.
A man, aged in his 40s, has since been charged in connection with this seizure.
He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday, December 19.