Man charged after €94,400 in cash seized in Dublin 

Man charged after €94,400 in cash seized in Dublin 

€94,400 Cash Seizure, Finglas, Dublin 11 - 17th December 2022

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 10:40
Mairead Sheehy

A man has been charged after €94,400 in cash was seized in the Dublin 11 area on Saturday.

The items were found following a search of a residence in Finglas on Saturday evening.

The operation was conducted by Gardaí in Finglas attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit along with several uniform units.

Separate bundles of cash were discovered throughout the location.

A small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized.

A man, aged in his 40s, has since been charged in connection with this seizure.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday, December 19.

More in this section

Official opening of Walter Scott House Assaults on gardaí 'will never be tolerated', says Drew Harris 
Priest Fr Sean Sheehy comments 'Great concern' as 90 people in jail for over a year pending trial
Man, 30s, arrested as €600k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin Man, 30s, arrested as €600k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
Man charged after €94,400 in cash seized in Dublin 

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €860k of cannabis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s