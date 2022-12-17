Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €860k of cannabis

Investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí seized 43kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €860,000. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 19:51
Michelle McGlynn

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) arrested one person during an operation targeting organised criminal activity.

Gardaí involved in today's operation, stopped a vehicle in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

Upon searching the vehicle, Gardaí seized 43kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €860,000.

The drugs will now be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Execution Time: 0.225 s