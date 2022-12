Delay to Limerick woman's action over Covid vaccine prompts angry scenes in court

People shouted in the High Court public gallery when a judge set a date at the end of January next year for a pre-trial issue in proceedings concerning the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to children.

The court has been asked to make orders preventing the HSE and the State from handing out Covid-19 vaccines or booster shots to children aged between five and 11 years of age until full information about any alleged risks have been given to the public.

The action has been brought by two individuals, Limerick woman Sharon Browne and data analyst David Egan, against parties including the Taoiseach, the minister for health and the HSE.

The matter came before Mr Justice Conor Dignam on Friday when the court was fixing hearing dates for cases, and the judge said the pre-trial application for a protective costs order should be heard in late January.

If such an order was granted, it would mean the applicants would not have to pay any legal costs even if their action was unsuccessful.

The judge acknowledged Mr Egan's request for an earlier date, which the had been sought on public interest grounds.

The judge said due to pressures on the court and the availability of judges, and the Christmas holidays, the date given was the earliest the court could do.

Angry response

This prompted an angry response from a large number of persons located at the rear of the courtroom, who did not give their names, but shouted and strongly criticised the court's decision not to give the hearing an earlier date.

One person shouted: "How many people have to die first?"; another individual said: "Don't trust them"; while one woman loudly cited the Our Father prayer before departing the court room.

Order was promptly restored after the court usher called for "Silence in Court", allowing the judge to continue with the business of the day.

Members of An Garda Síochána were also present in the courtroom at the time.

In their action, the plaintiffs claim they are seeking the injunction to protect the rights of children and claim the alleged harm being caused by the vaccines breaches the constitutional right to bodily integrity.

The action is opposed by the State and the HSE, which denies all the adverse claims about the vaccine's safety.

The court heard on Friday the issues of European and national law have been raised in the case.

Ms Browne, from South Claughan Road, Garryowen, Limerick, claims her mother died in 2021 from the adverse effects of the Covid19 vaccine, which has left her family devastated.

The court also heard Mr Egan, who says he is a disability rights worker from Doughiska, Galway City, claims to have gathered medical and statistical evidence from around the world to prove his theory that the vaccines are harmful.

They claim the order they seek would allow parents and guardians to be fully informed about what the applicants claims are the risks, deaths, injuries, illnesses and disabilities the plaintiffs claim are caused by the vaccines.

This information, it is claimed, would allow parents to give an informed consent in relation to the vaccines.

In a number of other pretrial motions, the applicants have been allowed to amend the title of their proceedings, and may seek to add another plaintiff to their action.