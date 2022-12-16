Cork teenager, 17, charged with defiling girl a year younger 'is a child in the eyes of the law'

A 14-year-old girl was defiled by a boy one year older than her when she went on a sleepover and now the sentencing judge has said that the defendant too “is a child in the eyes of the law”.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said to the accused: “If you were an adult at the time a period of detention would be inevitable.” Mr Justice McGrath imposed a period of detention of two years and six months but he said that this sentence was being deferred for a year as he said that putting a child into detention was a matter of last resort for the courts.

Referring to the night two years ago when the incident occurred when the injured party was with friends at a sleepover to watch the Late Late Toy Show, the judge said: “She is a very brave and courageous young lady. What should have been a great night turned into the worst night of her life.

"She suffered a significant harm at a very young age of her life… He (the accused) did not think about age. He considered her one of his peers and not a child. He acknowledges the distress he caused to the victim and he expressed regret.”

The judge explained to the defendant what it meant to have the two years and six months period of detention deferred: “You must not further offend. You must engage with the probation and welfare service. You must keep out of trouble. The court expects you will continue in full-time education.

“If you do not comply with all of the conditions you can take it the likely outcome is that some or all of the two years and six months will be imposed. If you comply with the directions and conditions the likelihood is that the period of detention will be suspended (in a year’s time).”

Detective Garda Rachel McGrath of the Garda Protective Services Unit said at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork that there had been no further interaction between the injured party and the accused.

Siobhán Lankford, senior counsel for the accused young man, said he would give an undertaking to stay away from her and have no contact – direct or indirect – with her in the future.

Ms Lankford said:

He is remorseful. He acknowledges that his actions were wrong…The court is dealing with two young people. It is hoped that both can build good lives for themselves.

The teenager said in her victim impact statement which she read from the witness box that on November 27, 2020: “Everything has changed since then. It is like that horrible feeling just stuck onto me.

“Since he pleaded guilty it has given me some sort of relief I guess, but it does not take away the two years of pain I have been put through, and my family. However, I am not going to let this ruin my life, as slowly I am regaining my confidence.

"All I want now is to do well in my life and to live and feel like a normal person again.”