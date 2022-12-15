Former worker set off fire extinguishers and caused criminal damage at Cork building site

Accused damaged office, ripped a laptop in half, pulled a phone  off the wall, and broke monitors, court heard
A number of the discharged fire extinguishers had blood on them, court told. File picture

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 19:00
Liam Heylin

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case against a man accused of setting off fire extinguishers and causing extensive criminal damage at the work station of a construction site could proceed at district court level.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked at Cork District Court for an outline of the allegations to determine if he too would accept jurisdiction for the case. After hearing the outline, the judge said he would accept jurisdiction.

Daniel Ciemiega, 25, of College Road, Cork, was charged by Garda Michael Fehilly with charges of entering the property as a trespasser to cause criminal damage and a second related charge of causing criminal damage.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the allegations: “On February 31, Garda Michael Fehilly took a report of a criminal damage incident at the John Paul Construction complex on Sharmon Crawford Street.

“The safety manager and site manager observed a man who was previously employed on the site and known to them spraying fire extinguishers and pulling signs off walls and bleeding from his right hand. When confronted, he left.

“The site manager then found an office had been damaged by this man, a laptop was ripped in half. A phone pulled off the wall, monitors had been broken and a number of fire extinguishers were discharged in the office. A number of the discharged fire extinguishers had blood on them. The damage totalled €2,200.” 

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke asked for statements in the case to be sent to him. Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until January 25, 2023, for that purpose.

