Police appeal for information after death of woman in Co Down

Police appeal for information after death of woman in Co Down

Police said they were working to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death (Niall Carson/PA)

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 15:49
Rebecca Black, PA

Police have issued an appeal for information following the death of a woman in Newtownards.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was found unconscious in a property in the Kennel Lane area of the Co Down town and later died.

Police said they received a report that the woman had been found at approximately 6.30am on Friday.

“The woman was taken to hospital, however sadly died a short time later,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We are carrying out an investigation in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death and are appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 284 of 09/12/22.

“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Read More

Soldier killed in Lebanon named as Private Seán Rooney with one of those injured from Cork

More in this section

Gerry Hutch court case Dowdall did not know there was 'this big Hutch criminal organisation', trial told
Meath Body Find Gardaí continue to investigate man's body found wrapped in carpet in Meath
Garda Stock Garda probe after man's body found in Kildare
death#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Speaking after the hearing on Thursday, the deceased’s mother, Blessing Nkencho (pictured), said her family were not happy about the delay in progressing the investigation. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos</p>

Inquest hears Gsoc have compiled draft report on Garda shooting of George Nkencho

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s