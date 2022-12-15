Police appeal for information after death of woman in Co Down

Police have issued an appeal for information following the death of a woman in Newtownards.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was found unconscious in a property in the Kennel Lane area of the Co Down town and later died.
Police said they received a report that the woman had been found at approximately 6.30am on Friday.
“The woman was taken to hospital, however sadly died a short time later,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“We are carrying out an investigation in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death and are appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 284 of 09/12/22.
“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”