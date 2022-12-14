Man arrested as gardaí probe suspected fatal assault of woman

Man arrested as gardaí probe suspected fatal assault of woman

The results of the postmortem examination, which will be conducted on Thursday, will determine the course of the investigation

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 21:32
Jess Casey

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances of a suspected fatal assault on a woman that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Co Laois.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 4.45pm at a residence in Mountmellick, Co Laois.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. 

The results of the postmortem examination, which will be conducted on Thursday, will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí have since arrested a man in his 30s. 

He is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman's body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with this investigation to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing. 

More in this section

Unhappy stressed mature middle aged woman looking at phone screen Elderly widow defrauded out of family home by daughter, court finds
Man spat in face of Simon volunteer handing out blankets Man spat in face of Simon volunteer handing out blankets
Low section of muscular man lifting barbell in gym Man infatuated with worker at Cork gym repeatedly texted her and followed her home 
<p>Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault when a woman presented herself at Newbridge Garda Station in the early hours of Wednesday morning. </p>

Garda probe after man's body found in Kildare

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s