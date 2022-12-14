Man arrested as gardaí probe suspected fatal assault of woman

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances of a suspected fatal assault on a woman that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Co Laois.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 4.45pm at a residence in Mountmellick, Co Laois.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
The results of the postmortem examination, which will be conducted on Thursday, will determine the course of the investigation.
Gardaí have since arrested a man in his 30s.
He is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The woman's body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with this investigation to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.