Man and woman released on bail following investigation of fertility clinic in Belfast

The PSNI has been conducting an investigation into a fertility clinic in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 10:00
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two people arrested by police investigating a fertility clinic in Belfast have been released on bail.

The man and woman, both in their 40s, were being questioned in relation to several alleged offences, including money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud-related matters.

Detectives from the PSNI’s criminal investigation branch have been conducting the investigation into the clinic in the Lisburn Road area of the city.

A PSNI spokesman said they had been released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

