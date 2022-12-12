Cork teenager who continued to hit off-duty gardaí after seeing their badges sent to Oberstown

A 15-year-old involved with other youths in a violent attack on two men in Cork city was shown badges identifying them as off-duty members of An Garda Síochána during the affray but even then he did not stop attacking them.

Judge Helen Boyle said the teenager should never have started attacking the off-duty gardaí but that he should certainly have stopped when shown their garda IDs.

The judge said at a sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court that this was one of the aggravating factors in the case against the teenager who cannot be identified as he is a juvenile.

Judge Boyle imposed a three-year detention and supervision order on the youth. Effectively, this means that he will spend 18 months at Oberstown detention centre and on his release he will come under the supervision of the probation service for another 18 months and comply with their directions in terms of rehabilitation and education.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges that included assault causing harm, robbery, attempted robbery and engaging with others in a violent disorder. The violent incidents occurred in Cork city on different dates in October last year when the defendant was aged 15.

“As set out in the indictment you went on to encounter two other males who were punched and kicked to the ground and set upon. They were off-duty members of An Garda Síochána.

When the garda identification badge was shown, rather than stopping you continued with the assault.

“In another incident a junior doctor was set upon by you and your friends and he was caused injury. On Washington Street you punched a man from behind and caused him a split over the eye. You were one of the youngest in the group of 11 young people.

“The victims have thankfully made full recoveries. Everyone in this court will have been involved in cases where someone gets one punch and ends up with brain damage or they are killed. You are very lucky that the people you assaulted made full recoveries.

"It is such a dangerous thing that can result in serious injury or death. I don’t want to see you on a manslaughter charge.” Jane Hyland, defence senior counsel, said the accused was very sorry for the victims.

He has been struggling with alcohol difficulties but he is doing well in education at the moment, Ms Hyland said. She added that the teenager was determined “never to go down this road again”.

Judge Boyle said to the accused: “You need to give up drinking if you turn into a violent person when you drink. You need to work on recovery from substance misuse.”