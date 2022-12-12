Man, 30s, arrested in connection with Tralee cemetery killing

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a fatal assault at a funeral in Kerry in October.
Thomas Dooley, 43, from Hazlewood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, suffered fatal stab wounds when he was attacked in Rathass cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday, October 5.
He and his wife had been attending a funeral at the cemetery when the attack took place. His wife also sustained serious injuries during the incident.
On Sunday evening, gardaí arrested a man as part of their ongoing investigation into Mr Dooley's death.
The man, who is aged in his 30s, is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.
He is the eighth person to be arrested as part of the garda investigation into the matter.