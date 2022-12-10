Cocaine addict smashed windows and pushed mother against wall

A young man who snorted cocaine terrified his own mother by smashing the windows of her home and her car and pushing her against a wall.

Garda Sinead Glanville objected to bail being granted to the accused at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the man directly what he had to say about the allegations against him.

He replied from the witness box: “I just fucked up.

“I am trying my best. I never in my life had a job before — this is the first time in my life I had a job,” he said.

He was anxious to be released on bail so that he could return to his job.

However, Garda Glanville said there were concerns for the safety of his mother.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for a week.

Garda Glanville said gardaí arrived to find broken windows in the house, and the front door had been kicked off its hinges.

“His mother contacted gardaí.

All of the damage was captured on CCTV and he is also seen dragging his mother around the front of the property and pushing her against the wall.

"If granted bail, he could interfere with the main witness — his mother.

“He is a cocaine user by his own admission,” Garda Glanville said.

The accused said: “I have hassle at home. It is a back and forward relationship, basically. I have addiction problems with cocaine.”

Judge Kelleher said: “To his credit, he doesn’t argue with anything the guard says… But I have to be satisfied he won’t interfere with witnesses.”