Man wants to raise ‘substantial compensation’ for Cork assault victim ahead of sentencing

Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 18:00
Liam Heylin

 A Yorkshire man wants to raise ‘substantial compensation’ for the Cork man he assaulted twice in one night in May 2019 and he was remanded in custody for sentencing on February 2.

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court — where the accused affirmed his signed guilty pleas — that he wants to raise substantial compensation for the victim.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused in custody for sentencing in February for the purpose of raising that compensation.

Billye Ajayi of Williamson Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire, England, was arrested recently at Heathrow Airport in London on a European arrest warrant by Garda Shane Coakley and brought before Cork District Court where he has just signed the guilty pleas.

The two assaults occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2019, and the injured party sustained fractures to the left and right of his lower jaw.

Garda Shane Coakley said: “It is alleged that the defendant punched him in the jaw and (the defendant) was escorted from the premises.” 

The second alleged assault occurred on Washington Street when the defendant — in the company of an unnamed second man — punched the injured party a number of times in the face.

A victim impact statement is also to be prepared in advance of sentencing.

