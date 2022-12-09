Woman who orchestrated hatchet attack on Cork man jailed

A woman who orchestrated a hatchet attack of a 55-year-old man at his home in Cork was sentenced to two and a half years in jail.

“This is right up with the most severe of assaults,” Judge Helen Boyle said.

Judge Boyle sentenced Linda O’Flynn, 29, of no fixed address, to three years with the last six months suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for assault causing harm to the man, and for having the hatchet at the time.

Sergeant Liam Finn said gardaí believed that the attack carried out by O’Flynn and a male accomplice was orchestrated by her.

Alison McCarthy, defense barrister, said the evidence was that O’Flynn struck the injured party twice and that the majority of blows were struck by the co-accused.

'Multiple blows'

Judge Helen Boyle said: “You have come forward on a signed plea to assault causing harm and possession of a hatchet. Aggravating factors are that this was a vicious assault that you orchestrated. You yourself struck the injured party two blows. He received multiple blows in an attack where there were two assailants.

“Mitigating factors are that you signed a plea of guilty to the charges, saving the state the cost and time of a trial and you saved the victim the trauma of coming to court.

“You are a heroin addict with significant mental health difficulties. You have suffered violence in your life. You have been in violent relationships in your past. You started smoking heroin approximately five years ago and now you have expressed the desire to attend residential treatment on your release from prison. You are on a methadone programme in Limerick. You are attending a psychiatrist in prison.”

Sgt Finn said the attack on the man at his home on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork on January 18 this year went on for approximately ten minutes during which he was struck to the face, body, and hand. Paramedics attended the scene where the injured party was found to have a broken wrist, broken fingers, a number of facial injuries, and lacerations to his head, body, and right thigh.

Sgt Finn read the victim’s statement where he said he found the attack to be savage and terrifying and left him with injuries including a fractured skull.

He described himself as a good-natured person who had the sanctuary of his home violated. As for his physical injuries, he said he could only take food in liquid form for months after the attack. He said that all he wanted was to live a normal, quiet life without any further trouble.