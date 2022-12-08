Reward of €23K offered for information on ‘ruthless’ Newry murder

A £20,000 (€23,200) reward has been offered for valuable information about the “ruthless” murder of Mark Lovell in Newry a week ago.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range while in his car outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area shortly after 6pm last Thursday.

Police have previously said Mr Lovell may have been murdered as part of a cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and have asked anyone with information or footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 01/12/22.

A week after the shooting, PSNI detectives from the major investigation team revisited the scene of the murder and reiterated their appeal for information on the planned attack.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “This evening – one week on from this ruthless murder – our officers revisited the scene.

“We want to jog memories and are keen to encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to speak up.

“This was a planned and shocking attack which blatantly took place at a time – just after 6pm – when people would have out and about.

“Our appeal is backed by an award of up to £20,000 (€23,200)from Crimestoppers and I’m keen to stress that information can be given anonymously.

“Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”

The Crimestoppers charity, which is independent of the police, is offering the £20,000 (€23,200) reward for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

People can contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org