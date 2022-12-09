Yorkshire man admits assaulting man twice at Rearden's nightclub in Cork city

A Yorkshire man on Thursday signed pleas of guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to a man in and outside Rearden’s nightclub in Cork in 2019 and the case was sent forward for possible sentencing on Friday.
Billye Ajayi of Williamson Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire, England, was arrested recently on a European arrest warrant at Heathrow Airport by Garda Shane Coakley and brought before Cork District Court where he has signed the guilty plea to the two charges against him.
The two assaults occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2019, and the injured party sustained factures to the left and right of his lower jaw.
Billye Ajayi was formally arrested on November 25 at Heathrow Airport in London and brought before Cork District Court in respect of the two counts of assault.
Garda Coakley outlined the seriousness of the charges. He said it was alleged that the accused had the torch from his phone pointed at the feet of the injured party in Rearden’s at around 1am that morning and there was some altercation. “It is alleged that the defendant punched him in the jaw and was escorted from the premises,” Garda Coakley said.
The second alleged assault occurred on Washington Street when the defendant – in the company of an unnamed second man – punched the injured party a number of times in the face.
