Yorkshire man admits assaulting man twice at Rearden's nightclub in Cork city

A Yorkshire man on Thursday signed pleas of guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to a man in and outside Rearden’s nightclub in Cork in 2019 and the case was sent forward for possible sentencing on Friday.

Billye Ajayi of Williamson Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire, England, was arrested recently on a European arrest warrant at Heathrow Airport by Garda Shane Coakley and brought before Cork District Court where he has signed the guilty plea to the two charges against him.