Man wrote his own name in graffiti on Cork/Waterford bus

A 31-year-old man whose graffiti on the back seat of a bus included his own name avoided jail after he brought €350 to court to pay Bus Eireann for the clean-up of the damage.

Dane Ring wrote his name on the back seat of the Cork/Waterford bus on an unspecified date.

Now at Cork District Court he has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the Bus Eireann property.

“He brought €350 to court for this mindless act of stupidity,” Ring’s solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said.

“He is doing well for the first time in a long time. He presents better now than than in a long time. He had been taking one form of drug or another since the age of 13.

“This escalated to Diamorphine — heroin. He is working hard to eliminate that from his life. He is on methadone and he is working to get into St Francis Farm.

“He is on a culinary course and he is hoping to finish that. It is a step in the right direction but he has a long way to go. He deals with a counsellor from Coolmine when he is at home in Youghal. And he is giving clean urine samples,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Marian O’Leary took the evidence in mitigation into consideration as she finalised the matter. Inspector Mark Keating told the judge of Dane Ring’s previous convictions.

The judge imposed a sentence of two months on Ring of Gort Aoibhinn, Youghal, County Cork, but suspended it on condition that he would keep the peace for the next two years.