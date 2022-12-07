Man accused of letting himself into house and laying down on bed

A book of evidence was served on a 29-year-old man accused of letting himself into someone else’s house without permission and lying down on a bed.

Inspector Brendan McKenna confirmed at Cork District Court that the book had been served on Patrick O’Driscoll, 29, of no fixed address.

Judge Olann Kelleher told the accused he must provide details to the prosecution of any witnesses he might be calling if he is relying on an alibi defence.

The case was then sent forward for trial by indictment at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30, 2023.

O’Driscoll appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison. His solicitor, Eddie Burke, was present in court to receive the book of evidence on his behalf.

Background

Detective Garda Mark Durcan previously outlined the details of the alleged offence on September 9 this year. In the case, it was alleged that he let himself into a house and lay down on a bed without permission from the owners.

The detective said one of the homeowners had been socialising in the pub where the defendant had been earlier. She denied his assertion that she had given him permission to go back to her house. Det Garda Durcan said the woman told gardaí that when she returned home the defendant was there before her.

Patrick O’Driscoll was charged with trespassing on that occasion and in an earlier alleged incident, he was charged with burglary at a room in the Maldron hotel in Cork on June 23.

It was alleged that the defendant and a woman went into a room without permission. When the person staying in the room spoke to them they turned around and said they had come into the wrong room. It later transpired that some property was taken from the room.