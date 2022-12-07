Accused who asked for €2 punched man in head and stole €150

A young man who allegedly asked another man for €2 in a laneway in Cork city went on to punch him in the head and grab his wallet containing €150.

That is the allegation in the case against 20-year-old Trevor O’Sullivan of 2 Comeragh Close, The Glen, Cork, who was accused of robbery at Cork District Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with at district court level.

Judge Olann Kelleher also accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case at Cork District Court after hearing an outline of the allegations.

CCTV footage

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, applied for a copy of the prosecution statements against the accused and also asked for any CCTV footage that might cover the alleged incident.

Judge Kelleher put the case back until January 9 to allow that to happen.

Inspector Mark Keating said the alleged robbery occurred at 4pm on February 2 last on Coburg Lane, Cork.

The inspector alleged: “Mr O’Sullivan approached the male on Coburg Lane and asked for €2. He punched him in the head and took a wallet containing €150.”

When the case is back before Cork District Court in January it will then be a matter for the accused to indicate if he is pleading guilty or not guilty to the robbery charge.

Trevor O’Sullivan was remanded on bail until then.