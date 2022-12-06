Three preachers fined over Evangelical event in Cork during lockdown

Three street preachers were convicted and fined on different charges arising out of an Evangelical Christian event in Cork city during a Covid lockdown.

Judgement in the case had been adjourned until today by Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court.

The judge said the prosecution allegation in the case was that on February 27, 2021 a number of people left their place of residence and travelled more than 5 kilometres without reasonable excuse.

“The defendants arranged a street preaching event on February 27 and this religious activity was outside the five-kilometre limit of their homes,” the judge said.

Judge O’Leary noted the defence submission that street preaching was a well-established practice in Cork and elsewhere and that it did not fall within the ambit of regulations restricting movement due to the Covid pandemic, and the submission that legislation could not restrict the movement of people for religious activities.

Judge O’Leary said the court did not accept that street preaching was a religious event which came within the scope of exceptional activities. She found that the State had reached the threshold establishing a breach of regulations. The judge additionally found that whatever gave rise to the disorder, the state had also reached the threshold for a conviction under Section 6 of the Public Order Act, namely engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to give rise to a breach of the peace.

€300 fines

The judge fined all three defendants €300 on that public order charge.

Defence barrister, Sean Rafter, said 58-year-old Gerry O’Sullivan of 34 Eastly Court, Collegewood, Mallow, County Cork, is a married father of three and with no previous convictions. A Christian for the past 25 years, he has been engaged in Street Evangelism and is connected to Mallow Bible Fellowship. Judge O’Leary also fined him €300 for being further than 5km from his home at the time, in breach of Covid regulations.

Mr Rafter said 65-year-old Michael O’Connor was within 5km of his home at Galway’s Close, Douglas, Cork, and had attended a school for special needs. He is a Christian since 1989 and is associated with the Baptist Church in Cork and sustained an injury during the incident in February last year. Judge O’Leary imposed a €100 fine on him for failing to give his name when required by gardaí and another €100 for a related offence.

Daniel McAuliffe, 55, of Dromcollogher, County Limerick, and Glash Bridge, Newmarket, County Cork, was fined €300 for the breach of Covid regulations and €100 for failing to give his name. Mr Rafter BL said the defendant was a Christian and active in evangelism for 22 or 23 years. He said this defendant had certain ideological views in relation to Covid.

The defence barrister asked for recognisances to be set to appeal the cases.

Inspector Margaret Murrell who prosecuted the cases said none of the three men had any previous convictions.