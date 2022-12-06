Irishman held following discovery of torso in suitcase in Barcelona

An Irishman has been arrested following the discovery of part of a man’s body inside a suitcase in a street rubbish container in Barcelona last week.

The 51-year-old was held along with a second man described as a Ukrainian in connection with the discovery.

The unnamed Irishman has been remanded in prison on suspicion of homicide after appearing before a judge in a closed court hearing, it emerged on Tuesday.

The second man has been released on bail.

Court sources confirmed the suspect remanded in jail was Irish.

Victim believed to be German

The victim is a German man who police have been able to identify, although they are still awaiting the results of DNA tests before they can be 100% certain of his identity.

He is understood to have been renting rooms to the two men held by police.

His torso only was found inside the suitcase in a rubbish container in the centre of Barcelona near to the apartment, on the corners of a street called Avenida Roma and another called Calle Casanova.

Police made the discovery last Tuesday, but the suspects were not taken to court until Monday following their arrests on Friday and Saturday.

Council workers raised the alarm around 11am after a scrap dealer came across the torso while sifting through rubbish in the container. It is the only part of the body that has been found.

Evidence of dismemberment

Detectives are said to have discovered the victim’s blood at the flat during a search, as well as evidence pointing towards him being dismembered at the address.

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra police in Barcelona said in a statement confirming the two arrests before the men went to court and it emerged one was an Irish national.

“Mossos officers from Barcelona’s Criminal Investigation Division have arrested two men aged 31 and 51 in relation to the discovery of some human remains inside a rubbish container on November 29 on the corners of Casanova Street and Rome Avenue.

“As part of the investigation a home in the city of Barcelona was located where possible evidence linking it to a violent death was found.

“The two detainees have been handed over to a judge for further questioning.”