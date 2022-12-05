Accused further remanded as case held up over forensic analysis of suspected heroin

Forensic analysis is still awaited on a stash of suspected heroin allegedly seized at a house in Model Farm Road in Cork as the accused complained that he has been remanded in custody for the past two months pending this analysis.

Dominic Smith said through his solicitor Mary Creed that he had been in custody on these charges alone and that he was anxious for the case to be progressed.

Inspector Mark Keating said at Cork District Court that the prosecution was awaiting a certificate of analysis.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for a further fortnight and remanded the accused in custody until December 19.

The 47-year-old defendant previously stated that he had an almost 30-year heroin addiction as he applied to be released on bail following his arrest for alleged supply of the drug at his home on October 2.

“I’m not a flight risk. I’m not going to kill myself or anyone else,” Dominic Smith said in his bail application.

Garda Ronan McGuckin said: “On October 2 at 6 Greenfields, Leesdale, Model Farm Road, the warrant was executed, and a large amount of cash was found, along with a weighing scales and tick-list. Diamorphine was found concealed on Dominic Smith’s person.

"I believe he will commit further serious offences of a similar nature if granted bail, which may harm himself or others.”

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the admission made by the accused was that he was ‘sharing’ the drug with another person, not that he was supplying it.

The defendant said: “I need to get myself sorted out. I need to get to my doctor and go to Arbour House.”

As for sharing the drug with another man, the accused said: “We get it between us. It was only a small amount between the two of us. I am not supplying him… I have an addiction problem from the early 1990s.”