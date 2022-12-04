Young man fined for calling garda ‘f***ing scumbag’ during unconnected arrest in Cork city

Daniel Sheehan did not know the man being arrested and did not know why this man was being taken into custody
The court heard “Garda Ghetau looked up and saw Daniel Sheehan. He observed this man shout, ‘You f***ing scumbag’ twice more." Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins 

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 02:03
Liam Heylin

A young man who had nothing to do with a situation where another man was being arrested in Cork city decided to shout verbal abuse at the garda, calling him a ‘f***ing scumbag’.

22-year-old Daniel Sheehan of 45 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, did not know the man being arrested and did not know why this man was being taken into custody. However, he stopped and repeatedly abused the arresting officer, Garda Raz Ghetau.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred on October 19, 2022, on St Patrick’s Street.

Sgt. Davis said: “While dealing with a separate incident and trying to arrest a man on St Patrick’s Street, Cork, Garda Ghetau heard a man shouting, ‘You f***ing scumbag’.

“Garda Ghetau looked up and saw Daniel Sheehan. He observed this man shout, ‘You f***ing scumbag’ twice more.

“There were numerous people walking in the area at the time.” Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He wishes to apologise – he had been socialising with friends. He came across something he did not understand on the street.

"It was in fact a perfectly lawful arrest of a person with whom he had no connection. But he believed it was occurring in a certain way and he made inappropriate comments and drew this attention on himself and got arrested.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined the young man €300 for engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

