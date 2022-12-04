Young man fined for calling garda ‘f***ing scumbag’ during unconnected arrest in Cork city

A young man who had nothing to do with a situation where another man was being arrested in Cork city decided to shout verbal abuse at the garda, calling him a ‘f***ing scumbag’.

22-year-old Daniel Sheehan of 45 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, did not know the man being arrested and did not know why this man was being taken into custody. However, he stopped and repeatedly abused the arresting officer, Garda Raz Ghetau.