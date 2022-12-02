Drunk Cork man who told garda to f*** off 'created havoc around the city'

A 48-year-old man repeatedly told a member of An Garda Síochána to f*** off and swung his arms at him in an attempted assault, and the sentencing judge said the culprit had “created havoc around the city”.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred when Garda Ross Broekhuizen responded to a call to deal with an incident in the Churchfield area of Cork.

Now, the accused man, William O’Toole, has pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger arising out of this incident.

He also pleaded guilty to other public order charges arising out of other incidents.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the man, who previously lived at Churchfield Place West, Churchfield, Cork, was now abstaining from alcohol and residing at St Helen’s in Blarney, Co Cork.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he had attended for out-patient treatment for his alcohol problems previously but is now committed to remaining in St Helen’s and attending other support services in relation to his alcohol problems.

For the threatening behaviour in this incident and on another occasion, the judge imposed a two-month suspended jail term and also ordered him to do 150 hours of community service.

'One last chance'

In doing so, the judge said: “I will give him one last chance. He will be in jail [for any further offences] after this.”

Sgt Davis said that after midnight on January 12, Garda Broekhuizen approached the defendant to speak to him and noticed there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath and his speech was slurred.

“He became aggressive and verbally abusive towards him, telling him to f*** off and he lashed out, swinging his arms at gardaí in an attempt to hit him. No contact was made.

Garda Conor Manton dealt with an earlier incident at Grand Parade on September 22, 2021, also involving William O’Toole.

“Gardaí observed a man shouting at passing females, causing them to move away from the area. Garda Manton approached him. He was intoxicated. He continued to shout at female passers-by, again causing them to move away from him.” Sgt Davis said.

Most recently, on July 22 this year, the defendant was thrown down on the footpath at the entrance to Shamrock Lawn on Donnybrook Hill. He was found to be so intoxicated he was a danger to himself or others.