Cork man told his mother: 'I’m going to chop you up', as he attacked her with  electric strimmer

A middle-aged Cork woman was attacked with an electric strimmer wielded by her own son in her home at lunchtime on Thursday, it was alleged in court, where her son was refused bail.

The garden strimmer was powered up by her son, who attacked her with it and she sustained a deep cut to her left thumb as well as cuts to the fingers and to her right forearm, it was alleged during his application for bail.

Armed gardaí restrained and arrested the 29-year-old man in the house on December 1. But despite their presence he shouted at his mother, “You’re dead. I’m going to kill you stone dead. I’m going to chop you up.”

Garda John O’Shea objected to bail in the case at Cork District Court where the 29-year-old was charged with assault causing harm to his mother and breaching a protection order.

Because of the alleged breach under the Domestic Violence Act, the case was dealt with at an in-camera hearing and the parties cannot be identified.

Serious threats

Garda O’Shea alleged the accused turned on an electric strimmer in the house and left his mother with injuries and made serious threats to the injured party in the presence of gardaí.

“I believe if granted bail he will commit further offences,” Garda O’Shea said.

Garda John O’Shea and Garda Niamh O’Shea were the first gardaí to arrive at the house in response to a call for help. Members of the Garda armed support unit followed.

"It is alleged at 2pm on December 1 he breached a protection order by assaulting his mother with an electric strimmer, injuring her hand and arm and putting her in fear.

“On arrival of gardaí, he was highly intoxicated and became aggressive. He had to restrained by gardaí. He was arrested for breach of the protection order and conveyed to [the local] Garda station.

“The injured party sustained a deep cut to her thumb and cuts to the fingers on her left hand. She also sustained cuts to her right forearm as a result of being assaulted with the electric strimmer,” Garda O’Shea said.

Before the arrival of the gardaí the defendant had been drinking and he powered up the electric strimmer in the house. His mother told him to turn it off.

'Cut her neck off'

“He came towards her. He moved towards her. She put up her hands to protect herself. She is in fear of him. He told her during the incident he was going to ‘cut her neck off’,” Garda John O’Shea testified.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused could move out of the family home in Cork City and live at a particular address in Co Kerry, “to maintain equilibrium between the mother and [defendant’s name]".

The defendant himself gave evidence and said: “I will turn up if I’m given bail. I want to change my life around. I don’t want to be like this anymore. I want to try and get back on track. I won’t be around Cork. I’ll change my life around.”

Asked by Sergeant Gearóid Davis about whether he was drinking, the accused replied, “Not as much — a couple of cans.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I am not in a position to grant bail. I will remand him in custody until December 8.”