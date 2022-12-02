Corkman pointed suspected gun at gardaí in two locations in Cork city centre

Gardaí from the armed support unit had to disarm and arrest a young man in the early hours of the morning after it was reported he pointed a suspected gun at gardaí at two different locations in Cork City.
John Doyle, 22, of 11 Mossgrove, Classes Lake, Ballincollig, Co Cork, has been brought before Cork District Court arising out of the alleged incidents on June 23, 2021.
Mr Doyle was charged with possession of an imitation firearm contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.
Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal at the district court.
Judge Olann Kelleher said he would require an outline of the prosecution evidence in order to decide if was accepting jurisdiction.
“At 2am, gardaí in Anglesea Street gave out a call of a male brandishing a firearm on Grand Parade. The suspect was being monitored by gardaí using the CCTV system.
“Garda Ann Marie Fitzgerald and Garda John Kierns of Gurranabraher Garda Station were the first members to observe the man. On observing him, he pointed a suspected firearm at both members.
“He then walked from Grand Parade towards Nano Nagle Bridge, where Garda Paul Dromey and Garda Kevin Hayes were positioned. He again pointed the suspected firearm at these members.
“The armed support unit arrived at the scene and disarmed, restrained and arrested him,” Sgt Lyons said.
Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction and adjourned the case until February 1.