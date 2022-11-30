Man tried to jump off bridge into River Lee after calling garda 'dirty tramp', court told

A young man squared up to a member of An Garda Síochána in Cork city calling him a "dirty tramp" and then tried to jump off a bridge into the River Lee.
That was on August 18 and now at Cork District Court Judge Olann Kelleher has been told that the accused is in residential rehabilitation at Bruree, County Limerick.
Guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Daniel Hourigan to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and obstructing pedestrians by begging. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned sentencing until February 7 because the accused is in residential treatment.
Sergeant John Kelleher said Garda Keith Cahill observed the incident at Trinity Bridge, Cork, on August 18. Daniel Hourigan, 30, of Cork Simon Community was seen actively begging at Trinity Bridge, blocking the free passage of pedestrians.
Garda Cahill approached him just after 2pm that day and informed him that he was arresting him for begging and cautioned him.
“Daniel Hourigan then became extremely aggressive towards gardaí, shouting, ‘You’re not arresting me’. He also made threats towards the guard, and shouted, ‘I’ll do you, you dirty tramp’.
“He then attempted to jump the bridge into the River Lee. Daniel Hourigan had to be restrained for his own safety and the safety of gardaí. He was arrested and taken to the Bridewell garda station. His reply after caution was, ‘I’ll see you in court and you’d want to be worried’," Sgt Kelleher told the court.