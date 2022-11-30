Trial of man accused of murdering his wife from Cork postponed for three months

The trial had been expected to last three to four days, but is now forecast to last two to three weeks
Trial of man accused of murdering his wife from Cork postponed for three months

Valerie Kilroy French was laid to rest in her native Cork. File picture

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 15:03
Paul Neilan

The Central Criminal Court trial of a man accused of murdering his wife in Mayo in 2019, which was due to begin in December, has been postponed until March of next year.

James Kilroy (48) of Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co. Mayo, is accused of the murder of mother-of-three Valerie French Kilroy (41) at their home in June 2019.

In July of this year, Mr Justice David Keane fixed a date of December 12 for the trial, which had then been expected to last three to four days at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

At the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed a new trial date of March 6, 2023, for a case that Patrick Gageby SC, defending, said would now last two to three weeks.

