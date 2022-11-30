Twitter has restored Irish senior executive to her position, court told

Twitter has told the High Court that it has restored Irish-based senior executive Sinead McSweeney to her position with the company.

Last week Ms McSweeney, who is Twitter's Global Vice President for Public Policy, secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing the social networking giant from terminating her employment.

She claimed that by not responding to a generic and vague e-mail sent to all Twitter employees by its owner multi–Billionaire Elon Musk earlier this month, she was treated as if she was no longer employed by the company.

She said that she never resigned from her job but had been locked out of Twitter's IT system and was unable to access the firm's Dublin office.

When the matter returned before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore on Wednesday, Mark Connaughton SC, appearing with Rosemary Mallon Bl, for Twitter said that the company was offering undertakings to restore Ms McSweeney's access to all aspects of the company's IT system and Twitter's Irish premises at George's Quay in Dublin 2.

Counsel said that it was also Twitter's intention to "turn the noise down" to allow Human Resources within the organisation to enter into negotiations with Ms McSweeney aimed at resolving the dispute.

Counsel said that while his client was prepared to offer the undertakings, Twitter was also seeking to have the matter adjourned to allow his side to formally reply to the claims against it.

Frank Beatty SC, instructed by solicitor Adrian Twomey. for Ms McSweeney said while what was being said to the court on Twitter's behalf was welcomed his client remained concerned about her employment status, and if the undertakings would be fully complied with.

Ms McSweeney had been concerned by Twitter's initial response to her claims, and counsel expressed a view that her application to have the temporary orders extended until the full hearing of the action be heard by the court.

Judge's ruling

Noting the company's response, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore told the court that he was "not touchy feely" nor was he "a HR manager" and was going to deal with the matter before him in accordance with the law.

He put in a timetable for the exchange of legal documents in the case and adjourned the case to a date in late December. The orders previously granted, along with the undertakings offered by Twitter, are to remain in place, he directed.

The judge also recommended that the sides enter into discussions in "a forthright matter". Any failure to do so, the judge added would see the parties back before the court "in January, February or March of next year."