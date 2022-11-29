90% of people believe sexual offences should be top priority for gardaí

One in five people believe that local crime is a serious or very serious problem, according to a new survey.

This figure from the Garda Public Attitude Survey 2021 is in keeping with trends in both 2018 and 2019.

Twice as many people expressed a lot of fear about crime levels nationally than in 2019, but two-thirds said they had few or no fears about crime levels in Ireland.

The vast majority (90%) of all respondents believe that sexual offences should be the top priority for An Garda Síochána.

Domestic abuse, a new priority area in the 2021 survey, was the second-highest priority for respondents.

Human trafficking, illegal weapons, and assaults all featured highly in terms of priority across all demographics.

The survey, which was published today, found that trust in, and satisfaction with, An Garda Síochana remained high, with 78% of respondents satisfied with the services provided in their communities. In general, views of An Garda Síochána’s effectiveness and capability have been trending upward since 2017.

Almost half (48%) of those surveyed said they do not worry about becoming a victim of crime, down from 55% in 2019.

A fifth said they were worried about crimes such as personal injury, property theft or damage, and cybercrime.

The victimisation rate for 2021 is recorded as 6.5%, which is up from 4.4% on the same survey undertaken in 2019, but is in line with data collected in 2017 and 2018.

Of the 7,656 people surveyed, some 499 indicated that they had been a victim of a crime.

The reporting rate of crimes to the Gardaí increased marginally in 2021. Of those who had reported a crime, just over half felt that they received satisfactory information from gardaí during the incident.

The survey does show, though, that we need to improve how we engage with victims of crime," said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

"Based on these results, we are putting in place a series of measures to make sure that victims are kept fully informed on how their case is progressing."