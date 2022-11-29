Tipperary man accused of fracturing cheek of Cork taxi driver

A Tipperary man accused of fracturing the cheek of a taxi driver in Cork had the case against him adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until February 13 for that purpose.

Originally the Director of Public Prosecutions said the case could be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court. However, Judge Colm Roberts refused jurisdiction for summary disposal and said the case would have to proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Mark Beresford of 41 Gortataggart, Thurles, Co Tipperary was charged by Garda Daniel Murray with assault causing harm to 52-year-old taxi driver Willy Lufuluabo at Curraheen Road, Bishopstown, Cork, on May 1, 2021.

Background

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background allegations.

The driver said he picked up a fare at Kent Station, Lower Glanmire Road. Two men got into the car and asked to be brought to Thurles, County Tipperary.

One of the men asked him to stop at Maxol in Tivoli before proceeding with the journey.

“On approaching Mitchelstown they requested to be brought back to an address in Bishopstown. He obliged. On arrival at Curraheen Road, one of them asked to stop and said this was not where they had asked him to go and that he now wanted to be brought back to Thurles.

“One of the men got out of the taxi and opened the driver’s door. He punched him into his face a couple of times causing his nose to bleed, bruising and swelling to the right side of his cheek and a fractured cheek.”

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, solicitor, is representing Beresford on free legal aid.