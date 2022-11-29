Senior barrister Diarmuid Phelan to be tried in May 2024 for murder

A date has been set for the trial of a senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting at a farm in Dublin.

Diarmuid Phelan of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, County Dublin, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on May 29, 2024.

The 53-year-old law professor is charged with the murder of Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22, 2022.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed Mr Phelan's when the case was brought up at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.

Mr Conlon, a father-of-four from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was seriously injured in the shooting incident and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

The case, which is expected to last three weeks, was listed for case management on March 3, 2023. Mr Justice McDermott directed that all disclosure be made by that date.

The court heard French and German interpreters will be required by the prosecution.

Bail

Mr Phelan’s application for bail was rejected by the High Court in March this year.

However, this decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal the following month and the barrister was granted bail on condition that he enter his own bond of €50,000 with an independent surety of €50,000.

A number of further conditions were also imposed including a curfew, a daily sign-on and an order to stay out of Tallaght in Dublin and Mr Phelan's properties in Wexford.