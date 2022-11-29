Senior barrister Diarmuid Phelan to be tried in May 2024 for murder

The court heard French and German interpreters will be required by the prosecution
Senior barrister Diarmuid Phelan to be tried in May 2024 for murder

Diarmaid Phelan (pictured) is charged with the murder of Keith Conlon on February 22, 2022. File picture: Collins Courts

Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 12:54
Fiona Magennis

A date has been set for the trial of a senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting at a farm in Dublin.

Diarmuid Phelan of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, County Dublin, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on May 29, 2024.

The 53-year-old law professor is charged with the murder of Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22, 2022.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed Mr Phelan's when the case was brought up at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.

Mr Conlon, a father-of-four from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was seriously injured in the shooting incident and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

The case, which is expected to last three weeks, was listed for case management on March 3, 2023. Mr Justice McDermott directed that all disclosure be made by that date.

The court heard French and German interpreters will be required by the prosecution.

Bail

Mr Phelan’s application for bail was rejected by the High Court in March this year.

However, this decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal the following month and the barrister was granted bail on condition that he enter his own bond of €50,000 with an independent surety of €50,000.

A number of further conditions were also imposed including a curfew, a daily sign-on and an order to stay out of Tallaght in Dublin and Mr Phelan's properties in Wexford.

Read More

Law professor Diarmuid Rossa Phelan sent forward for murder trial

More in this section

Garda stock Man due in court in connection with human trafficking investigation
TERESA BOYD; SANDRA BOYD; DEREK BOYD 'Please don't take my son away': Mother of Sandra Boyd begs judge not to jail son
2022 Web Summit In Lisbon Paddy Cosgrave being sued by businessman over tweet
#CourtsPlace: TallaghtPlace: DublinPlace: WexfordPerson: Diarmuid PhelanPerson: Keith Conlon
Drug raids

Kerry man found growing 258 cannabis plants told gardaí they were 'for personal use'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s